Colleen Merinkers Jennings passed away at the age of 97 on Tuesday, November 30, 2022 in Columbia, MO after a brief illness. Her spirit, humor, wit, kindness, warmth, light and love remained through to her final days, with family always by her side. Colleen was resilient and rare; a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she was respected and adored by all who met her.

Born on February 1, 1925 in St Andrews, FL to Jeanette "Jennie" Martina and Nicholas Constantine Merinkers, Colleen was one of ten children, five girls and five boys. Family was always at the center of Colleen's life.

