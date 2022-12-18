Colleen Merinkers Jennings passed away at the age of 97 on Tuesday, November 30, 2022 in Columbia, MO after a brief illness. Her spirit, humor, wit, kindness, warmth, light and love remained through to her final days, with family always by her side. Colleen was resilient and rare; a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she was respected and adored by all who met her.
Born on February 1, 1925 in St Andrews, FL to Jeanette "Jennie" Martina and Nicholas Constantine Merinkers, Colleen was one of ten children, five girls and five boys. Family was always at the center of Colleen's life.
In 1934, when Colleen was just 9 years old, her mother Jenny passed away due to complications from childbirth, leaving Colleen to look after her two younger brothers and two younger sisters. The five children were placed in Catholic boys and girls homes in Mobile, Alabama. Colleen and her younger sisters, Christina and Olga, were sent to St. Mary’s Female Orphan Asylum where they lived until they graduated high school.
Colleen was a “little mother” to her beloved sisters and they were lifelong friends, bound by family ties and the extraordinary circumstances of their childhoods. Colleen and her sisters had many stories of growing up at St. Mary’s being raised by nuns, which didn’t stop them from getting into scrapes, learning to jitterbug, and sneaking out to go dancing.
Colleen always remained grateful to the Sisters of Charity, frequently saying she doesn’t know what would have become of their family had they not taken them in. She attended Bishop Toolen High School in Mobile where she received an excellent education and musical training. She played the clarinet and would also sing solos at the Cathedral-Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Mobile on special occasions.
After graduating, Colleen briefly lived in Gainesville, FL. She landed her first job at University of Florida as a secretary in the horticulture department, where she gave the farm report on WRUF radio. In search of more opportunity, she took a train cross-country from Florida to San Diego to follow in the footsteps of her older sisters. In one of Colleen’s many stories, she recalled this long train ride because she was seated with the military troops who were also on their way to San Diego. As an 18 year old coming from a sheltered Catholic girls orphanage, this was understandably an eye opening experience. But even then, her selfless nature prevailed as she befriended those in her car, and offered them the only ration coupons she had, as they had become protective of her during the days on the train.
Upon arrival in San Diego, Colleen lived with sister Virginia and contributed to the WWII war effort as a Chief Clerk in the Engine Overhaul Division at the Naval Air Station North Island. She took the streetcar and a ferry to work every day, and often recounted war-time stories and experiences.
The years during WWII in San Diego were filled with work, romance, family, and, of course, dancing. On New Years Eve 1951 she met Bill Jennings, a handsome Marine and native of Chattanooga, TN. They were married in Memphis in 1953. Daughter Gina was born in 1954, son Allen was born in 1957, and daughter Amy, who died soon after birth, was born in 1959.
For Colleen, the 1960’s were spent moving frequently as the Marine Corps sent Bill to Tennessee, North Carolina, Iceland, Virginia, Indiana, and Washington, DC. Bill retired from the service in 1969, accepted a sales job in the precision instruments industry, and the family settled in Columbia, MO where she has lived for the past 50 years.
Colleen was an incredible mother as well as a caring, fun-loving grandmother. To many, she was known as “Aunt Colleen” and “Nanny”. Her spirit and quick-wit was unmatched. She lived in her home for the last 15 years since her husband Bill's passing; cooking, cleaning, doing household chores and mingling with neighbors daily.
She never lost her Southern accent, gave advice always prefaced with “Oh, honey,” or “Bless your heart” and told stories that made you both laugh and cry. And she didn’t need to make anything up. Her life was like an unforgettable movie, the likes of which are not made today. The way she lived exemplifies that she was truly a member of The Greatest Generation. She always kept true to her roots and enjoyed sending letters and cards to anyone she met, talking on the phone and using Facebook to keep up with her many family members. Undoubtedly many neighbors, friends and acquaintances saw Colleen as a grandmother-figure in their own lives.
She is preceded in death by siblings Virginia, Mary, Christina, Olga, John, Arthur, George, and Costa. She is survived by her daughter Gina Millsap (Ried Millsap), son Allen Jennings (Lisa Smith Jennings), grandchildren Nick Millsap, Jessica, Jennifer, and Alyssa Jennings, great grandchildren Austin, Allison, and Aubrey Millsap, brother Chris Merinkers and brother-in-law Don Jennings as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.