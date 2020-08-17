It is with profound sadness that the family announces the death of Lucille D. Salerno on Friday, July 3, 2020, following a stroke.

Lucille Salerno

{span}Lucille Salerno{/span}

She was a woman of substance who enriched the world by her presence.

The New York girl came to Columbia in 1974 and fully embraced her new home. She shared her passion for education, her activism for social justice and her love of music with the community. She was a board member for the John William Boone Heritage Foundation, which led the effort to restore the historic home of the jazz pianist.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Maureen Salerno, and nephews Louis W., Michael A., Robert J., John L. and Steven P. Salerno.

She was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Louis J. Salerno.

Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private. Lucille will be interred in the family cemetery in Connecticut.

If you wish to remember Lucille, donations can be made to the John William Boone Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 163, Columbia, MO, 65205.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.