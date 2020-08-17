It is with profound sadness that the family announces the death of Lucille D. Salerno on Friday, July 3, 2020, following a stroke.
She was a woman of substance who enriched the world by her presence.
The New York girl came to Columbia in 1974 and fully embraced her new home. She shared her passion for education, her activism for social justice and her love of music with the community. She was a board member for the John William Boone Heritage Foundation, which led the effort to restore the historic home of the jazz pianist.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Maureen Salerno, and nephews Louis W., Michael A., Robert J., John L. and Steven P. Salerno.
She was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Louis J. Salerno.
Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private. Lucille will be interred in the family cemetery in Connecticut.
If you wish to remember Lucille, donations can be made to the John William Boone Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 163, Columbia, MO, 65205.