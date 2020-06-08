Connie J. Means (Haag) died June 5, 2020, at Lenoir Woods nursing facility. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, with Reverend Sally Robinson officiating.
Connie Means was born May 18, 1952, in Walston, Pennsylvania, to Grover C. Haag and Verda Silverling Haag. On Oct. 4, 1952, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, she married David Blose Means.
She graduated from Punxsutawney High School and attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She was a member of the Evangelical Free Church of Columbia.
Survivors are three daughters, Jennifer Dee Reed, Alicia J. Casey, and Martha Sue Means; two sons, David H. Means and Nathan E. Means; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri at 2101 Vandiver Drive, Columbia, MO 65202.