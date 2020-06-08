Connie J. Means (Haag) died June 5, 2020, at Lenoir Woods nursing facility. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, with Reverend Sally Robinson officiating.
Services will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page at Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory, and Memorial Park Cemetery/Columbia.
Connie Means was born May 18, 1952, in Walston, Pennsylvania, to Grover C. Haag and Verda Silverling Haag. On Oct. 4, 1952, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, she married David Blose Means.
She graduated from Punxsutawney High School and attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She was a member of the Evangelical Free Church of Columbia.
Survivors are three daughters, Jennifer Dee Reed of Rocheport, Alicia J. Casey of Littleton, Colorado, and Martha Sue Means of Jefferson City; two sons, David H. Means and Nathan E. Means, both of Columbia; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri at 2101 Vandiver Drive, Columbia, MO 65202.