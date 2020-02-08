Connie Sue Sprague, 56, of Columbia passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at University Hospital. She was born in Columbia May 25, 1963, the daughter of the late James and Betty Andrews Lowe. On Dec. 15, 1979 she was united in marriage to Gary Sprague. He survives at their home.
Connie was as an administrative assistant at MU's athletic department. She had a passion for flowers and was a floral designer.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Gary Sprague; son Michael Sprague (fiancé Lauren) of Columbia, daughter Hilary (Scott) Benson of Columbia; brothers Randy Lowe (Melody), Jimmy Lowe and Lloyd Lowe; grandchildren Gage Benson, Scout Sprague, Lua McDowell and Frank Allen and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at the Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St. Expressions of sympathy may be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/loveandhopeforconnie.
