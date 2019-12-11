Cooper Lane Moss, 23, of Columbia, Missouri passed away on the evening of Dec. 5, 2019 at Boone Hospital in Columbia surrounded by his family.
Cooper was born in Columbia on Dec. 5, 1996 to Stephen and Nancy Moss. He attended Paxton Keeley Elementary, Smithton Middle and West Junior High schools. He was a 2015 graduate of Rock Bridge High School. As a youth, Cooper was involved in the start of Cub Scout Pack 708 and was a member of Boy Scout Troops 4 and 708 where he earned the rank of Eagle Scout. While in high school, he was active in several musical groups including The Rock Bridge Emerald Regiment marching band where he played the vibraphone and a variety of other instruments in the pit, Concert Band and the Wind Ensemble.
Cooper will always be remembered for his sense of humor, weird noises and love of fun. He was a big supporter of his favorite animal, cats, and would love for a few cats to be adopted in his honor (hint hint). Coop was very creative. He loved drawing, creating with Legos, cooking and trying new foods. He could really put down a burger!
He attended Moberly Area Community College and Missouri State University before moving to Texas to be near friends who he met through his passion for gaming.
He met Kaitlyn Ard, the love of his life, at the end of 2017. She moved from Texas to Columbia with Cooper to be with him. On Nov. 20, he proposed to Kaitlyn and they were married in our home on Nov. 26, 2019.
Cooper is survived by his wife Kaitlyn Moss, his parents, Stephen and Nancy Moss, a brother Ethan Moss, a sister Maia Moss, grandparents Martha Moss and Gerald and Ida Gassen.
The family is planning to host “A Shindig for Cooper” on Saturday, Jan. 11 to celebrate him. Memorials are suggested to a fund to assist his wife Kaitlyn and her future or to The Central Missouri Humane Society to help out some cats, c/o Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash Street, Columbia MO 65203.
