Mr. Corey Ellington, 50, died Friday, February 19, 2021.
Corey was born May 30 in 1970 in St. Louis, Missouri to Artie Cowper and Ladenia Ellington-Cowper. His mother, Ladenia Marie Ellington and Brother Rowland Eugene Ellington preceded him in death.
Mr. Ellington received his education in the public schools of Columbia, Missouri attending David Hickman High School.
In 1994, he decided to relocate and would settle in Mesa, Arizona. He would spend the next 20 years there, with 18 of those being a dedicated employee to the Infiniti Automotive Group.
He leaves behind: His father, Artie Cowper of the city; two brothers, Xzeniphor Mills of Fulton, and Alexander Mills of the city; four sisters: Angeline Shockley (Bruce) of the city; Elana Jenkins (Emanual) of Kansas City; Ladenia Ellington Jr. of St. Louis, Mo; and Shannon Ellington of the city; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a plethora friends.
Visitation for family will be held Friday February 26, for general public: Saturday February 27, 2021 at 3:00 pm at the Rising Sun Lodge. 2100 Burlington St, Columbia, MO 65202. Condolences, memories and donation may be sent to 1601 Hanover Blvd Apt. 3-A, Columbia, Mo.