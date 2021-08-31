Corey Martin Sieckmann “Boomhauer”, 37, of Blackwater passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall.
Visitation for Corey will be Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Howard Funeral Home, Boonville, MO from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Funeral service will follow with Dale Hopkins officiating.
Corey was born November 1, 1983, the son of Terry Sieckmann and Katherine Maxine (Tuttle) Huggins. Corey attended Boonville High School and started his trucking career at Helmreich Farm Supply. He then continued as a loyal employee of Cooper’s Trucking and I-70 Towing. He had many contacts with contractors including Mainline Services. He was a workaholic but would always make time for whatever his family needed. Corey loved stereos his entire life and became a car audio enthusiast, winning his first championship in Sedalia in 2017. You could guarantee that if you passed him on the road that you would hear that system, bass to the max. It was evident in his actions that he was loyal, dedicated and the most big hearted man you would ever meet. He was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.
Corey married Amanda Huggins October 19, 2007, in Blackwater, Missouri and was a family man. He is survived by wife Amanda Sieckmann, daughters Alyssa and Kaylee Sieckmann, Samantha Vanatta, sons Jacob Sieckmann and Tyler Moehle, grandchildren Karly, Malichi, Daniel, Aidan, Elijah, and Felix. Parents Katherine (Daniel Sr.) Huggins of Blackwater, Missouri and Terry (Nikki) Sieckmann of Ozark, Missouri. Sister Angie (Jeff) Ward, brother Oliver “Joey” Sieckmann, step- sisters Arica (Kevin) Bode, and April Kendall, step- brother Kenneth “Kenny” (Angie) Ramsey, brother-in-law Daniel Jr. (Katie) Huggins, and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Corey is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Oliver and Edna Sieckmann and maternal grandparents Oliver and Rosetta (Rose) Tuttle.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Corey Sieckmann Memorial Fund, proceeds will be used for his children’s education.