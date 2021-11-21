Creighton Nichols Cornell, DVM, passed away peacefully at the age of 88 surrounded by family on November 18, 2021, at Boone Hospital Center, due to complications from Myelodysplastic Syndrome.
The son of Donald W. and Madge Alene (Nichols) Cornell, Creighton was born March 20, 1933, in his grandparents’ hotel in Rolfe, Pocahontas County, Iowa. The family was mobile for the first years of his life and he commenced elementary school in Memphis, Tennessee, completing same and junior high school in Charlotte, North Carolina. He graduated from Soldan-Blewett High School in St. Louis, Missouri, in January, 1951.
Creighton then entered the University of Missouri-Columbia majoring in Animal Husbandry, graduating in 1954, (Alpha Zeta Honors), at which time he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. Called to active duty, he completed his basic officer course at Fort Sill, Oklahoma to prepare for Field Artillery service. Upon graduation from Fort Sill, he was assigned to Wertheim, Germany, where he served as the XO for Colonel Thomas Sanders, C Battery, 804th Field Artillery Battalion (“Feel Our Steel”), until his promotion to First Lieutenant and Honorable Discharge, mustering out of service at Fort Hamilton, New York, in 1956.
Creighton then attended U.S. Department of Agriculture training for a year, subsequently serving with the USDA Soil Conservation Service in Pemiscot County and St. Charles County.
In 1958, Creighton met the love of his life, Connie Jo Wallace, of Farmington, Missouri, and they were married on August 24, 1958, at the United Methodist Church in Farmington.
Creighton was then accepted to the University of Missouri School of Veterinary Medicine, graduating in 1962. Upon graduation, he was invited to and joined a joint research group of the Departments of Agricultural Chemistry and Pharmacology that was supported by the largest National Institute of Health grant to the College of Agriculture up to that time. During this time, Creighton worked with Dr. A.G. Hogan, Chairman of Agricultural Chemistry, whose later research recognized a bleeding tendency in swine that was later shown to mimic a bleeding disorder in humans. Dr. M.C. Muhrer, later Chair of the Department, participated in this ground breaking research. The grant terminated in 1972. Creighton was the recipient of Honors (Gamma Sigma Delta) for a Master of Science in 1968.
Creighton served out the rest of his years at the University of Missouri investigating a toxic fungus that infested fescue grasses, and which caused problems in cattle, horses and sheep, mostly in the southeastern quarter of the U.S.
After thirty years of service to the University, Creighton retired in 1992 from the Agricultural Chemistry / Biochemistry Department. Although primarily involved in research, he also enjoyed teaching both undergraduate and graduate study laboratory courses, and being a student advisor.
Throughout his life, Creighton enjoyed fishing and gardening and taking family trips, especially to National Parks, where his stamina in hiking put the youngsters to shame. He was an avid reader of Native American history and liked to visit historic sites in the West.
Creighton was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Columbia for over 60 years and served in several capacities over the years, including being an ordained deacon and Men’s Bible Study class leader.
Creighton is survived by his wife of 63 loving years, Connie Jo, son Creighton W. Cornell and wife Pat, together with grandchildren Lena and John, and great grandchildren Antonio and Mila, all of Tucson, Arizona, and son Clifford W. Cornell and wife Debra of Hartsburg, Missouri, with granddaughter Madeline Cornell of Sheldon, Iowa, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
Creighton was predeceased by his parents Donald W. and Madge A. Cornell, sister Marjorie Andrews (James), Memphis, Tennessee and sister Martha Gaither (Henry), Baltimore, Maryland.
Visitation will be held at Memorial Baptist Church, 1634 Paris Road, Columbia, Missouri, on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, from 11 am to 1 pm, with a service to immediately follow. Graveside services and interment will be at Little Bonne Femme Cemetery in Columbia, Missouri.
Memorials may be made in Creighton’s honor to Central Missouri Honor Flight or Memorial Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.