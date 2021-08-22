Curtis H. Braschler, 92, of Columbia passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
He was born on November 12, 1928 to the late Arthur and Carrie Braschler in Ripley County, MO. He was united in marriage to Marilyn Blanke in Columbia on June 21, 1970 and she survives at their home.
Curtis was a Professor Emeritus of Agriculture Economics at the University of Missouri for 39 years.
In addition to his beloved wife Marilyn, Curtis is also survived by 3 nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by two sisters Irene and Wilma.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center, 5611 E. St. Charles Rd., Columbia, MO 65202 (573) 474-8443. Condolences may be left for the family at www.nilsonfuneralhome.com