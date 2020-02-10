Cynthia (Cindy) Ann Stewart, 79, of Columbia passed away with family by her side at her home Feb. 9, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Gary Thomas officiating.
She was born on June 25, 1940, in Columbia, the daughter of Charles (Teeny) and Mary Ann Morris. She was the wife of Thomas Benjamin Stewart III, and he survives. They shared 57 years of marriage together. She graduated from Hickman High School in 1958, obtained a degree in education from MU in 1962 and was an honorary member of Gamma Phi Beta. She had a long career at the State Historical Society of Missouri specializing in the Western Historical Manuscripts Collection.
She was a long-time member of Forest Hills Country Club, where she played golf with her parents, husband, children and friends. She was an avid reader, gardener and the world’s best grandma.
She is survived by her husband, Tom; three children, Charles Brent Stewart and his wife, Kristine, of Columbia, Douglas Preston Stewart and his wife, Gigi, of Centennial, Colorado, and Maria Jane Renner and her husband, Keith, of Columbia, Illinois; and five grandchildren, Haden Renner, Landon Renner, Benjamin Stewart, Walter Stewart and Thomas Stewart.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Boone County Historical Society or the Cedar Creek Therapeutic Riding Center.