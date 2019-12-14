D. L. Gladbach, 75, of Columbia passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at University Hospital.

Funeral mass will be at noon Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 903 Bernadette Drive. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time for the service.

D. L. was born on Nov. 12, 1944, in Rothville, Missouri, the son of Vincent and Clara (Ewald) Gladbach. On May 30, 1970, he married Judy Hood in Marceline. He served his country in the U. S. Navy from 1962-1965.

He retired from Boone County Family Resources after 20 years and was employed at Kraft Foods for 18 years and previously with Mendon Feed and Grain.

D. L. is survived by his beloved wife, Judy; their children, Leslie Kay McDaniel of Lebanon and Letitia Lynn Gath (Richard); grandsons Charles David Gath and Peyton James Gath, all of Kansas City, and Zachary James Gladbach (Horalia) of McKinney, Texas; siblings Jennie Rose Blank of Glendale, Frank Gladbach (Nelda) and George Gladbach (Joyce) all of Mendon, Matthew Gladbach (Louise) of Merriam, Kansas, Andrew Gladbach (Sandy) of Rothville, Mary Moore of Purden  and Cathy Defibaugh (Charles) of Rothville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Vernon Gladbach and sister  Rita Moore

Memorial contributions are suggested to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.

