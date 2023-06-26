Dale William Francis passed away at home surrounded by family and friends on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Dale’s shift came to its end, and he has clocked out for the last time to go and rest in peace.

Dale was born in Jackson County, Missouri, on May 14, 1944, a child of Clyde and Pearl (Gardner) Francis, the fourth in order with siblings Gary, Susie, Betty, Donnie and Jeff.