Dale Gregory, 87, of Columbia passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25 at Truman Veterans' Hospital.
He was born June 29, 1933, in Harrison, Arkansas, the son of the late Thomas and Zada (Young) Gregory.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the funeral home, with The Rev. Rick Oberle officiating.
Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Please observe social distancing, and masks will be required. Wear your favorite blue jeans! The funeral service may be viewed virtually at link that will be posted on Parker-Millard website.
Dale was married Dec. 16, 1955, in Harrison, Arkansas, to the love of his life, Anna Moore, and they were married for 61 years until her passing in 2016. He was a veteran, serving his country as a corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He graduated from Bergman High School in Bergman, Arkansas. He attended the University of Kansas City College of Pharmacy before starting his 40-year career at McPike Wholesale Drug Co. He promoted the pharmacy industry and was honored with countless awards over the years.
Dale enjoyed golfing, fishing and was a 50-year member of the Sunrise Optimist Club. He served as president, lieutenant governor and other positions promoting optimism in the Columbia community. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren, teaching them to play golf. He also taught them to always have a strong handshake and to “Look ‘em in the eye.”
Dale is survived by his children, Steve (Kim) Gregory of Olathe, Kansas, Mike (Cheryl) Gregory of Columbia and Jan Gace of Columbia; grandchildren Drew, Jason, Anthony, Robert and Christina; great-grandson, Mathew; brother Fred Gregory of Harrison, Arkansas; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and six siblings, J.V., Kirby, Ray, Jack, Nina and Noma.
Memorial donations in his honor may be made to Coyote Hill Christian Children’s Home, 9501 W. Coyote Hill Road, Harrisburg, MO 65256.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E. Ash St.; 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com