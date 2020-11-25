William Dale Helms, 83, of Ashland passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Harry S. Truman Veterans' Hospital in Columbia.
He served the city of Ashland from April 1990 to April 1997 as Ward Two alderman and from April 1998 to April 2000 as mayor.
Dale was born Oct. 2, 1937, in Waynesville, the son of Joseph and Mary Davis Helms.
He worked for the Federal Aviation Administration in air traffic control.
He married Christine Artman on April 18, 1959, in Kansas City, and she survives.
He was a member of Goshen Primitive Baptist Church, Ashland Masonic Lodge No. 156 and Order of the Eastern Star No. 309.
Graveside services will be held at Burkshed Cemetery in Hindsville, Arkansas, at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29 at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.
Survivors also include two sons, Richard Dale Helms of Odell, Nebraska, and Myron Dean (Shelly) Helms of Ashland; three daughters, Sondra Jean (James) Browning, Marjorie Dawn (Rodney) Vandermillion and Elizabeth Mae (Rick) Elder, all of Kansas City; three sisters, Edith Barr of Kansas City, Ella Mae Jones of Liberty and Mildred Long of Claycomo; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one grandchild and four brothers.
Flags at all Ashland city buildings and facilities will be flown at half-staff in Dale's memory on Monday, Nov. 30. Others in the community who display flags are encouraged to do the same.
In addition, a short moment of remembrance will take place at the beginning of the Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Ashland Masonic Lodge, in care of the family.