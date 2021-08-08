Daner was born on April 9, in Columbia, Missouri to L. Don and Dassel Schoengarth. The fourth of five children, he was a bright and friendly soul. He was a lover of all things sports and outdoors, playing soccer, country line dancing, disc golfing, hunting, fishing, free soloing El Capitan, skiing, and was an avid fan of all Missouri sports teams. He was charismatic in life and a friend to all.
Daner was senior class president at Hickman High School and on the Dean’s list his first semester at the University of Missouri. He then began his excruciating 20-year battle between addiction and recovery, ultimately losing his life on August 1st. Despite his struggles, the second half of his life was characterized by his compassion and love for, and from, friends from all walks of life. While employed, or unemployed… whether in high spirits or down in the dumps… Daner would give you the St. Louis Cardinals shirt off his back if you needed it. He was as kind and caring as they come despite his personal hardships.
Daner was baptized during high school and continually practiced his faith at various Christian churches within the local community. He always wore a cross upon his neck and leaned on his belief and faith in God for guidance, comfort, and support.
Daner is survived by his parents and four siblings: Ericka (Mike) Slivinski, Regan Schoengarth, Travis Schoengarth, Liesl (Mason) Stevens, as well as nine nieces and nephews, many cousins, and one great-nephew.
Friends will be received from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Monday, August 9, 2021, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, with a Memorial Service to follow at 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Dress is casual; Daner requests you wear a t-shirt, polo, or jersey of your favorite Missouri sports team!
In Lieu of flowers, memorials in remembrance of Daner Schoengarth may be sent to Phoenix Program Inc., 90 E Leslie Ln. Columbia, MO 65202. Donations will stay within the local area to directly aid our community.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203. Condolences may be left for the family at www.parkermillard.com