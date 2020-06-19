Dr. Daniel Coy Scroggins, age 82 of Wentworth, Missouri, was born as the only child of Coy and Mary (Petree) Scroggins on June 19, 1937 in Compton, Arkansas.
He passed away Saturday, May 16th, at Point Lookout Nursing and Rehab Center in Hollister, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Jeanne Colonna Scroggins of France. He is survived by many dear friends and cousins.
Dr. Scroggins was a Rhodes Scholar and attended the University of Buenos Aires. He received his bachelor's and master’s degree from the University of Arkansas. In 1967 he received his Ph.D from the University of Michigan. He specialized in Spanish American Literatures and the Colonial Period as well as Argentine Literature and the Essay.
Dr. Scroggins retired from the University of Missouri-Columbia where he worked as an associate professor of Spanish from 1969-2005. He served as the senior researcher in the Argentina Fulbright Program in 1975-1976. Dr. Scroggins was also the assistant professor of Spanish at Indiana University from 1967-1969 and at the University of Miami from 1963-1966. Dr. Scroggins was fluent in several languages, and published many articles over the years in the American Hispanist, authored two books and several manuscripts.
Dr. Scroggins loved to travel, spending many summers in Mexico, Argentina, England, France, and Spain. He and his wife frequented her childhood home country of France and Corsica, where he returned many times after her death in 1999. After retiring from the University of Missouri, Dr. Scroggins spent time at his Columbia residence but enjoyed the majority of his days at “El Nocedal,” his farm and home in Wentworth, Missouri. There, he loved to garden, spent time visiting with friends and neighbors, attended auctions, bringing his four beloved Jack Russell terriers everywhere he went. A devout Catholic, Dan had a true servant's heart - always helping people who were in need and serving as a chaplain for a few years at the University and Veteran’s Hospitals in Columbia.
Graveside services will be held at the Plumlee Cemetery in Compton, Arkansas, at a later date and a memorial service in Pierce City, Missouri, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Condolences may be published at https://cremationsoftheozarks.com/dr-daniel-coy-scroggins/