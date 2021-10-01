Willis Daniel Stokes III, 61, formerly of Columbia, Missouri, died on Sept. 23, 2021. Born April 19, 1960, in Fort Hood, Texas, to Peggy Ann (Brown) and Willis Daniel Stokes Jr., Daniel lived in several states and two other countries before graduating from high school.
Daniel was a baseball fanatic, spoke Spanish as a second language, and would give a stranger in need the shirt off his back. For many years, he served as an in-home personal care attendant.
In Daniel’s memory, friends are encouraged to donate to Turning Point Day Center, 702 Wilkes Blvd., Columbia, MO 65201.