Daniel Wright, age 59, of Harrisburg, MO passed away on November 19, 2021 at University of Missouri Hospital & Clinics. Friends will be received from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at The Revolution Church, 203 E. Leslie Ln, Columbia, MO, with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 am, with Gary Powell officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center , 5611 E. St Charles Road, Columbia, MO 65202 (573) 474-8443. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.nilsonfuneralhome.com.
Daniel Wright, March 3, 1962 — Nov. 19, 2021
- Submitted by funeral home
