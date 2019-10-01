Danielle Beverly Mae Marine, 33, of Columbia, passed away Sept. 22, 2019. She was born in New Orleans on Oct. 10, 1985, to Daniel Price and Vanita Marine.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service. Burial will be held at Columbia Cemetery.
Danielle attended Hickman High School. She was outgoing, funny, happy and wished happiness for everyone she knew.
Left behind to miss her are her mother, Vanita Marine of Columbia; children, Dantrell Marine, DeAngelo Marine and Chanyah Doxley; godmother, Nicole Menendez; brother, Rodman Marine; sisters, Nicole Marine, Shemeca Marine and Jeneane Johnston; stepfather, Arthur Whitaker; grandmother Linda Brown; aunts, Karen Price, Tonya Adams and Rhonda Row; uncles Louis Molizone and Keith Marine; and a host of other cousins, nieces, nephews and family. She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Price, and uncle Kevin Marine.
The family would appreciate any assistance. A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for final expenses and for her children.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.