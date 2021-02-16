Darcie Arden Kinnison, 23, passed away January 17, 2021, at her home in Virginia. She was the beloved only child of Dana Kay Kinnison. Born in Guatemala on September 11, 1997, Darcie grew up in Columbia, MO, and graduated from Rock Bridge High School in 2016. After graduation she joined the U.S. Army Reserve, rising to the rank of specialist and serving a tour of duty in Kuwait. Friends and family remember her as a charming young woman, tender-hearted, wickedly funny, deeply devoted to people and ideals, and a lover of all animals. She is survived by her mother, of Columbia; grandparents Buck and Carol Kinnison , of Bethalto, IL; a great-grandmother, aunt, uncle, five cousins, and several second cousins. A family funeral and burial took place on February 3, 2021, in Advance, MO, with the Rev. Donna Blythe officiating. A memorial service to acknowledge her influence in our lives and the loss we now feel will be held Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 3:00 PM at the Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. Ninth St, Columbia, with Chaplain Gary Osterkamp officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Protect Our Defenders (www.protectourdefenders.com).
Darcie Arden Kinnison, Sept. 11, 1997 — Jan. 17, 2021
- submitted by family
