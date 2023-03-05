Darrell Wayne Reid, age 63, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at University of Missouri Hospital.
Darrell Wayne Reid, age 63, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at University of Missouri Hospital.
He was born on July 19, 1959, to Mary Alice (Lamm) Winn and the late Gary Reid.
He is survived by his mother Mary Winn of Columbia.
A graveside service will be held privately for the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation & Burial Center, 5611 E. St. Charles Rd.; Columbia, MO 65202. (573) 474-8443.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.nilsonfuneralhome.com.
