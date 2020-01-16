Davetta Pier Landis, 67, of Centralia, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in her home. She was born Aug. 13, 1952 in Mexico, Missouri; the daughter of Gerald and Wilma (Righter) Williams. Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
