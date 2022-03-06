David Alexander Dalton of Columbia died February 28 at the age of 72, after living with Parkinson’s Disease for 28 years. David was recognized for his positive outlook, determination and commitment to helping others, particularly those facing circumstances similar to his own.
A native Columbian, David was born to Mary Frances Dalton and local historian Warren R. Dalton at Parker Hospital on the MU campus. He graduated from high school as a Hickman Kewpie, going on to serve four years in the U.S. Army Security Agency in Germany and later returning home to complete his degree in accounting from the University of Missouri.
He went on to build a distinguished career that spanned more than 30 years, first as a Certified Public Accountant and founder of Dalton & Marberry CPAs, then later with APAC where he served as the Missouri controller.
Upon retirement, it was David’s love of golf that drew the Daltons to the Lake of the Ozarks where he was a three-time Witch’s Cove club champion at Lodge of the Four Seasons. The couple became active members of the lake community, building friendships over more than a decade before returning to Columbia.
From his initial diagnosis, David and Patsy dedicated themselves to helping others dealing with Parkinson’s. They created and led the Lake Ozark Parkinson’s Support Group for 17 years, while also assuming leadership of the Columbia Parkinson’s Support Group, growing membership over 11 years and offering support to more than 350 people.
Throughout that time, David served as a courageous example to others living with Parkinson’s. He had a kind heart and caring spirit that put people at ease as he provided advice and demonstrated tremendous empathy for patients and caregivers alike.
Often lovingly referred to as their “Parkinson’s textbook,” he was committed to educating and providing guidance and support to the people around him. David had directed that at the time of his passing, his brain would be donated to Washington University for its Parkinson’s research program, where his legacy will be to aid in conquering this disease.
David is survived by Patsy Ponder Dalton, his wife and partner in life for more than 37 years. He also leaves behind four children, Melissa Dalton of Carrollton, TX; Matthew Dalton (Tim) of Portland, OR; and Marcy Pablos and Monte Moore (Windi), both of San Diego, CA; as well as five grandchildren and two great grandchildren, all of whom brought him great joy and pride.
He is also survived by five siblings, including brothers Bob, Dick, Don, Bill and Rich Dalton and sister Gina Milbourn. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Mark Dunlap.
Services will be held on Wednesday, March 9, at Broadway Christian Church beginning with visitation at 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at noon. David's ashes will be buried with full military honors in a private ceremony.
The Dalton family wishes to thank Lenoir Senior Living, the medical staff of MU Health Care and Truman VA Hospital for their expertise and kindness. The family requests those who wish to express their sympathy consider making a donation to Parkinson’s Support at 1311 Vintage Dr., Columbia, MO 65203, or to Broadway Christian Church, 260l W. Broadway, Columbia, MO 65203.
