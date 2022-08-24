David Alan Horner, farmer, meteorologist, and former Boone County commissioner, died Friday, August 12, 2022. Dave was a man for all seasons, kind and gentle, a community servant, extraordinary storyteller, and steward of the land, a man of inordinate character.

Born June 21, 1921, in St. Louis, Missouri, the youngest of the four sons of Elinor Alice Hall and Wesley Winans Horner, David graduated high school from John Burroughs School in 1938 at the age of 16.

