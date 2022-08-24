David Alan Horner, farmer, meteorologist, and former Boone County commissioner, died Friday, August 12, 2022. Dave was a man for all seasons, kind and gentle, a community servant, extraordinary storyteller, and steward of the land, a man of inordinate character.
Born June 21, 1921, in St. Louis, Missouri, the youngest of the four sons of Elinor Alice Hall and Wesley Winans Horner, David graduated high school from John Burroughs School in 1938 at the age of 16.
During his youth, he spent summers in Crawford County along the Meramec River with his family. There he courted his future wife, Winifred Bryan, beginning when they were three and four years old. Dave lived there alone for a year after high school where he developed an interest in farming and a love of animals that would last a lifetime.
He once said that the farming techniques employed then had not changed much since biblical times. What a change would come over agricultural practices during his long life. His affinity for animals, both domestic and wild, would be a central thread throughout his life.
Returning to St. Louis after his time in the Ozarks, he attended Washington University for two years before transferring to the University of Illinois to study Agricultural Engineering. Dave received the Bronze Tablet award for being in the top one percent of his senior class before his education was interrupted by World War II. He enlisted in an intensive training program in meteorology in February 1943 and served as a forecaster in the Army Air Corps, which was the precursor to the Air Force. Winifred and David were married in June of 1943, and they moved to various military installations in Illinois, Michigan, and Kansas.
Exiting the military, Dave and Win bought their first farm in June 1946 in the rolling hills above the Missouri River near Huntsdale in Boone County. Dave enrolled at the University of Missouri and finished his degree in Agricultural Engineering in 1947.
Their first two children, Win and Richard, were born on that farm in 1949 and 1951, and Dave and Win were actively engaged in community service as well as farming full time. In the following years, they would move twice to rented farms looking for better soil.
In 1954, they purchased 245 acres that would become the core of the family farming operation southeast of Columbia for the rest of Dave’s life, Sugar Grove Farm. Two more children, Beth and David, Jr., came along in 1953 and 1956.
In the early 1950’s, grades 1-8 in rural Boone County were still taught by a single teacher in one-room schoolhouses. Dave and Win worked tirelessly to establish the consolidated rural district and the first integrated school in Missouri, New Haven R-2 Elementary.
A disastrous drought in the summer of 1954 caused the young farmer to seek employment in town, and he began a career with the National Weather Service in its facilities at the Columbia airport in 1955. That drought had strangled the entire corn crop Dave had invested in and was the only time in his life he saw grasshoppers eat the leaves off the trees, leaving them bare in midsummer.
He and Winifred moved the family into Columbia in 1961, but Dave continued farming while working full time for the Weather Service. When the youngest was four years old, Win began what would be a distinguished academic career. With Dave’s steady support of her professional life, she eventually received a PhD from the University of Michigan in 1975, and, among many honors, held the Radford Chair of Rhetoric and Composition at Texas Christian University for twelve years, commuting between Columbia and Fort Worth, Texas.
She preceded him in death in 2014 after nearly 71 years of marriage (Winifred Bryan Horner-Columbia Missourian obituary).
Dave, in the meantime, increased his farming operation to 850 acres, and retiring from the Weather Bureau in 1981, dedicated himself fully to farming and community service.
To say the ’80s were hard on farmers would be a massive understatement. Crop prices dropped precipitously and farmland halved in value. It was a tough time, but Dave made it through and in the 2000’s he transitioned his acreage fully to a livestock operation, focusing mainly on cattle. At the same time, he became increasingly involved in public service.
After serving several years on the County’s Planning and Zoning Appeals Board and as a member of a commission established to review and report on the state of the County’s facilities, Dave served on the Boone County Commission from 1985 to 1988.
At the time it was considered a part-time job but was nothing of the kind. Besides dealing with day to day county operations, he helped steer the county through some major transitions.
The ‘new’ courthouse and jail, which are now thirty years old, were designed under his watch after he fought hard to get the bond issue passed to finance them. Much of his time and effort was expended on the essential modernization of the Boone County Hospital facilities.
When he retired from the Commission, he was asked to serve as Trustee on the Hospital Board, where he spent countless hours protecting Boone County and its hospital in its negotiations with the BJC Medical Group. Seeing the need for future growth in Columbia and the County, he also worked to acquire land to expand the hospital’s outpatient clinics on east Broadway and Nifong Boulevard.
Over his long life, David Horner served on numerous community Boards, including the Board of Planned Parenthood of Central Missouri for six years, the Vestry of Calvary Episcopal Church, the Rotary Club of Northwest Columbia, and forty-three years on the Board of Directors of the Columbia Cemetery.
Dave retired from farming in 2019 at the age of 98. For his last nine years, he resided at Tiger Place in Columbia. There he leaves behind many dear friends who love him and miss him dearly. He lived a good life and a long life, but for those who knew and loved him, 101 years was not nearly enough.
David Horner is survived by his daughter Win Grace of Boone County, son Richard L. Horner of Durham, NC, daughter Beth Horner and her partner Ron of Evanston, IL, and son David A. Horner, Jr. and his wife Merrill of Columbia.
He is also survived by his seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren: Leela Grace Barr and husband Seth (their children Arizona and Afton), Ellie Grace and wife Ami (their child Milo), Gabriel Horner and wife Andrea (their children Leo and Maya), Wesley Horner, Miski Horner and partner Andrew, Alexandria Horner Olive and husband Ben, and John Frederic Horner.
A celebration of Dave’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, at the Boone County History and Culture Center, 3801 Ponderosa Street, Columbia.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Dave’s name to: The Columbia Cemetery Association (The Columbia Cemetery Association), Humanity for Children (For Ivy’s House–Humanity for Children), or Planned Parenthood of Great Plains (Planned Parenthood Great Plains).