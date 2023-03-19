David C. O’Hagan, Jr., 85, of Columbia, died on Thursday, March 9, 2023. He was born on January 5, 1938 in Daytona Beach, Florida, the son of David C. O’Hagan and Caroline (Van Brunt) O’Hagan. He lived for many years in Columbia.
Early in his childhood his family moved to St. Simons Island, GA, when his father became keeper of the St. Simons Island lighthouse. The family lived in the lighthouse cottage where the children grew up playing daily on the beach in front of the lighthouse.
Following graduation from Glynn Academy in nearby Brunswick, David went on to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in piano performance from Furman University. He then attended Indiana University where he received a master’s degree in piano performance with distinction.
After graduation he moved to Columbia where he accepted a position at first on the music faculty at the University of Missouri and later at Christian (now Columbia) College. He taught music courses there for 35 years, served as accompanist for many other musicians and performers, as a judge for many piano competitions, and performed in numerous solo piano recitals. He retired from Columbia College as professor emeritus of music in 2000.
While at the college he served as a member of its board of trustees. He also was named by Governor Mel Carnahan as recipient of the Governor’s Award for Academic Excellence in Teaching in 1998.
In addition to his professional career he was founding director of the Paul D. Higday Mozart Music Trust which was charged by Mr. Higday to regularly bring world classical music performances to the people of mid-Missouri. As director, David was coordinator and liaison with the performers for the trust, as well.
On November 4, 1978 in Columbia he married Diane Hughes Berry O’Hagan who survives.
After their retirement in 2000 the O’Hagans travelled extensively in the United States and abroad. They also devoted many hours to participation in a wide variety of volunteer programs and activities in the Columbia area.
He was preceded in death by his sister Marie O’Hagan O’Connell of North Carolina, his brother Patrick O’Hagan of Minnesota and two nephews in North Carolina. Eight nieces and nephews survive including Michael Berry and Elizabeth Berry of Missouri, and their families.
A private graveside service and interment will be held for family and friends at Columbia Cemetery on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make gifts in memory of David to your favorite charity.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203