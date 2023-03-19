David C. O’Hagan, Jr., 85, of Columbia, died on Thursday, March 9, 2023. He was born on January 5, 1938 in Daytona Beach, Florida, the son of David C. O’Hagan and Caroline (Van Brunt) O’Hagan. He lived for many years in Columbia.

Early in his childhood his family moved to St. Simons Island, GA, when his father became keeper of the St. Simons Island lighthouse. The family lived in the lighthouse cottage where the children grew up playing daily on the beach in front of the lighthouse.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you