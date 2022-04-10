David G Coppage, 91, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on April 3, 2022, at The Neighborhoods at Tiger Place. He was born on April 3, 1931, in Ellettsville, Indiana, son of Warren and Anna (Kahn) Coppage. He was united in marriage on March 10, 1956 to Marion Hughes. She proceeded him in death in 2014.
David graduated from Manual High School in Indianapolis and then entered the United States Army. He graduated from Purdue University with an Electrical Engineering Degree. The family settled in St. Louis where David worked at McDonnell Douglas Aerospace Company. He worked on the US space program and frequently traveled to Florida for launches. In 1974 the family moved to Wellsville MO where David owned a hardware store before eventually returning to McDonnell Douglas.
David was an ardent sports fan and a fierce competitor. As a youth he played basketball, football and baseball. The family has fond memories of him playing softball for the company team. David enjoyed playing games of all types. He loved following Cardinal Baseball. He was a reader and collector of books.
David is survived by his four daughters: Anne (Steve) Kates, Cathy (Dan) Pelts, Tracy (Todd) Bocklage and Kelly (Gary) Beeler; grandchildren: Abby, Emily, Ryan, Claire, Sam, Crystal, Michael, Paige, Zach, and Caroline; great grandchildren: Jack, Henry, Oliver, Wesley, and Brynlee.
A private burial will be held.
