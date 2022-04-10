David G Lynn, 70, Rocheport, Mo, passed away on April 5, 2022.
Dave was born June 2, 1951, in England, to Bud and Muriel Lynn.
He was known for his love of gardening, travel, cooking, photography, his dog and family.
David is survived by his wife Lillian, daughters, Sarah Soper (Brian) and Gayanna Bohlmeyer (Dan), 15 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and 7 siblings.
Preceding in death are his parents, and one brother.
A celebration of life will be held April 8, 2022, from 2-4 pm, at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia, Mo. Donations may be made to the charity of choice.