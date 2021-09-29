David Malone Klang, 62, of Columbia passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 23, 2021 after courageously battling a long-term illness. In loving memory, we celebrate David’s spirit, dedication and devotion to family and to all. David was a true friend, remarkable son, cherished brother, cousin and uncle. He will be remembered for his positive outlook, steadfast companionship and love of family. He was a forever Missouri Tigers fan and enjoyed golf, fishing, gardening, traveling and music.
David was born on February 22, 1959 in Sedalia, Missouri and in 1966, move to Columbia with his family. He attended Hickman High (Class of 1977), and graduated from The University of Missouri, Columbia in 1982. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree and was an active member of Kappa Sigma fraternity, Beta-Gamma chapter.
David was preceded in death by his parents Arthur William Klang, Jr. and Marchea Elizabeth Klang, his grandparents Arthur and Elise Klang and Robert and Antonia Malone. He is survived by his siblings: Christopher (Sally) Klang of Denton, TX; Juliette (David) Benkendorf of St. Charles, MO; Marchea (Mike) Sarrazin of Columbia, MO; Robert (Jami) Klang of Clayton, MO and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 903 Bernadette Dr., Columbia, MO 65203 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church. We encourage Mizzou attire to celebrate David’s love of the Missouri Tigers. Interment will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery in Sedalia, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Missouri Food Bank and American Heart Association.
