David "Dave" L. Shireman, 72, of Tempe, Arizona and former resident of Columbia, Missouri, passed away Aug. 2, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. He was born in Iowa and then raised in Houstonia, Missouri by his parents Archie Sr. and Nellie Shireman. As a young boy and teen, he attended school, played several sports and helped with the family farm.
He graduated Houstonia High School in 1964 where he lettered three times in athletics, excelling at basketball, softball and track. He was elected president of his junior class in 1963 and a member of the school yearbook and newspaper committees. He was involved with other school activities including the play, chorus and band.
He entered the Army National Guard in 1965, served 6 years to complete his service and was honorably discharged in 1971.
In 1966, he completed barber school in Kansas City and began working on the weekends in Hughesville before he moved to Columbia, Missouri where he worked as a barber at the Sho-Me Barber Shop located, at that time, on campus at University of Missouri.
He took great pride in being a skilled barber, starting his career in Columbia, Missouri. In 1969, he attended Roffler Razor Cutting Academy for new training on razor cutting as a barber-stylist. In 1970, he opened his own barbershop and hair styling salon in Columbia at the Crossroads Shopping Center named Shireman’s Hair Design.
Several years later he expanded his business to the downtown area; he owned two additional salons operating as Teknika Hair Salon and The Hair Gallery. Over the years these salons expanded to full-service haircuts and styling for both men and women. Eventually, he sold the salon businesses and finished his career as a barber-stylist in downtown Columbia.
Dave highly valued his business relationships and clients, many of whom became friends and lifelong customers. He always strived to be the highest quality barber-stylist, and was grateful for the client referrals and community relationships that developed over the years.
During his professional life, he supported local civic service organizations: Missouri Jaycees, Kiwanis Club, Columbia Rotary Club, Mizzou Legacy Society and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
He played on local softball leagues and was an avid Mizzou football and basketball game fan.
The special place that Dave enjoyed spending time during the years of raising his children was at the Lake of the Ozarks, driving his boat, skiing and fishing. He always enjoyed relaxing evenings with family and friends while at the lake.
In 2006, Dave retired and moved to Tempe/Phoenix, Arizona to be near his children and grandchildren. He loved spending time with his children, and attending family holiday celebrations and his grandchildren's school and sporting events. Dave continued to pursue his passions of boating, fishing and sports while in Arizona.
He is survived by three children, Troy Shireman, Nicole (Nikki) Englert, Brooke Shireman; two grandchildren, Reece Englert and Alexa Englert; four brothers, Lloyd Shireman, Archie Jr. Shireman, Rick Shireman and Danny Shireman; one sister, Pam Morrow.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers: Dennis Dean Shireman, Gene Shireman and Bob Shireman.
Dave's blues eyes sparkled and his smile shined through the pains of this earth.
"You may see me struggle, but you will never see me quit." — Unknown
He is forever a child of God.
Gravesite burial service for David Shireman with family and friends will be Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Highland Sacred Gardens Cemetery in Sedalia, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Versailles, Missouri; 573-378-4676.