David Leon Anderson, 63, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at his home in St Louis. He was born to Janice and Neil Anderson in Lincoln, NE on May 5, 1958. He graduated from Hickman High School 1976 and North East Missouri State. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sandy. He is survived by his wife, Denise, of 39 years, two son, Tyler and Colin, parents, Janice Whitworth (Orville) and Neil Anderson (Ann), brothers, Doug (Karen) and Scott (Michele) plus many nieces and nephews. He was a loving husband, father, son, uncle and friend to all.

