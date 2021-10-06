David Martin Daugherty, age 93, died Saturday, October 2, 2021 in Columbia at Lenoir Woods.
David was born on March 29, 1928 in Warren, Ohio to Harold K. and Winifred P. Daugherty. He married Betty Lou Patrick of Warren in 1948. They celebrated 58 years of marriage.
Dave graduated from Ohio State University with a B.S. and a M.S. in Entomology in 1955. He moved to Lexington, KY to teach at University of Kentucky in 1957. In 1959, another move took him to North Carolina State University where he earned his PhD in 1961. Later that year, he moved to Columbia where he served in a dual capacity as an associate professor of Entomology for the University of Missouri and as an agricultural research scientist for the USDA. At Missouri he was head of the USDA’s Oil Seed Research Lab. In December 1970 he accepted an appointment as Attaché, Agricultural Research and Assistant Director of the Far Eastern Regional Research Office of USDA in New Delhi, India.
The Daugherty’s made their home in many places around the world: New Delhi, Washington D.C., Dhaka, Bangladesh and Nairobi, Kenya. Dr. Daugherty retired to White Stone, Virginia in 1992 where each day was filled with fishing, crabbing and sailing. Dave served as fleet commadore for the Indian Creek Country Club and volunteered with the US Coast Guard Auxiliary of Virginia. He also cared for the needs of others as a volunteer to the Great Neck Hospice in Kilmarnock, Virginia. In 2001, Dave and Betty moved to Williamsburg, Virginia where Date remained until 2013.
Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Betty in 2006 and a stillborn child. He is survived by five children: Janet Vaslow (Dale) of Columbia, MO, David Jr. (Mindy) of Abington, MD, Colleen Daugherty Waters (Tom) of Ft. Collins, CO, Deborah Daugherty of Hannibal, MO, and Mary Kathleen Tesnakis (Charlies) of Troy, NY and six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Per his request, his body will be cremated, and his ashes scattered on the waters of the Chesapeake Bay in White Stone, Virginia where he spent many happy hours with his wife Betty.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Lutheran Senior Services, Benevolent Fund, Lenoir Woods, 3710 Lenoir Street, Columbia, Missouri 65201 or Hospice Compasses 3050 I-70 S.E., Columbia MO 65201.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.