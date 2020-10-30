On Oct. 28, 2020, David Madison O'Bryan, 72, loving husband and father peacefully passed away at home with family by his side to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
David was born July 9, 1948 in Boonville to Z.M. O’Bryan and Bessie O’Bryan. Dave had a passion for the Lord, old cars and music. He enjoyed writing songs and singing them for his family and congregation at Friendship Foursquare Church. He was a spiritual man who enjoyed going to church, jam sessions, prayer meetings and reading scriptures.
He enjoyed spending time with his family any way he could whether it be in person or via video chat. Dave also loved riding his trike solo or with his grandchildren. He was known for his kind, compassionate and jovial heart, gentle smile and love for life.
Dave was preceded in death by his father, Z.M. O’Bryan, and his first wife, Virginia O’Bryan. He is survived by his wife, Audrey O’Bryan; his mother, Bessie O’Bryan; sisters Lana Belshe, Susan Rhorer and Shela Griffith; brothers Gary O’Bryan and Skip O’Bryan; and his children Kimberly Cotton, Sherry Faircloth, David (Brad) O’Bryan, Christy Gibson, Lela Whitstine, Sandra Weber, Clinton O’Bryan, Dennis O’Bryan, Heather Webster, and Monica Mize. Dave was a grandfather to 35 and a great-grandfather to 30.
A celebration of life will be held at Friendship Foursquare Church in New Franklin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service Sunday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to David’s family.
Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.