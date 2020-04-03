David Owen Jackson, 52, of Columbia passed away March 28, 2020, at his home.
David was born Oct. 28, 1967, in north Kansas City, the son of Ellis Owen and Patricia Jane (Aslin) Jackson. On Oct. 25, 2014, he married Dana Craig in Columbia in a beautiful fall outdoor family ceremony. He was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church, playing many crucial roles within the congregation.
David was a real outdoorsman. Growing up he exceled in Little League baseball both pitching and playing third base, which transitioned to his outstanding performance at Rock Bridge High School, where he still holds several records. In addition, he enjoyed bird hunting, fishing and softball. Some of his favorite memories include the friendships he built and the time that he spent with his men’s softball teammates during the summer months. He was an avid lifelong St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and MU Tigers football fan.
David loved spending time with his family, especially riding bikes on the MKT trail and playing games with his stepchildren. He was a lover of all pets, especially his favorites: Robbie, Louie, Rita and Mellow Yellow. Everyone who knew him found him to be kind, conscientious and caring as shown by his wide circle of friends and family.
David is survived by his wife, Dana Craig; parents, Ellis Owen and Patricia Jane Jackson; sister, Jane Jackson of Tempe, Arizona; and stepchildren, Claire Petsinger of Columbia, Oliver Petsinger of Columbia and Craig Petsinger of Kalamazoo, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Bethel Baptist Church, 201 E. Old Plank Road, Columbia, MO 65203, or the Neil C. Aslin Memorial Scholarship (David’s grandfather), 123 Reynolds Alumni Center, Columbia, MO 65201.
A celebration of David’s life will be held once the COVID-19 health restrictions are removed.
