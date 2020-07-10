David Patrick Jurkowski, 39, of Columbia, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was born on Aug. 12, 1980, to Paul and Darlene (Czarrunchick) Jurkowski in New Jersey.
He graduated from Manville High School in 1998 where he lettered in wrestling, football and baseball. He was also a three-time District Champion in Wrestling.
David loved sports and was a huge New York Giants football fan. He was extremely funny, quick-witted. He had the biggest heart, and he was a wonderful son, brother and an amazing father.
David was a land surveyor in New Jersey and currently was working for a tile company in Columbia. Shortly after moving to Missouri, he met his girlfriend, Molly Edwards, and they were sharing a life together raising their two beautiful children, Mason Paul and Emma Grace.
Also left behind to miss David are his parents, Darlene and Paul Jurkowski; two brothers, Justin Jurkowski and Shane and his wife Amanda Jurkowski; his grandmother, Gail Jurkowski; and many aunts, uncles and cousins, all of New Jersey.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Robert and Patti Czarrunchick; his grandfather, Edward Jurkowski; and his great-grandmother, Ann Amendolair.
Services will be private for the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.
