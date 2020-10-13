David Wayne Sapp of Columbia passed away Oct. 9, 2020, at University Hospital.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 with services conducted at 2 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
David was born March 17, 1961, in Columbia, the son of Larry L. Sapp and Juda (Roberts) Sapp. He graduated from Hickman High School in the class of the 1980. For over 20 years he owned and operated Dave’s Decking Company in Columbia. He was a generous, warmhearted man who was always ready to help a friend. He loved being at home with family and friends gathered around. He always had a smile on his face and new joke to share. He enjoyed playing pool with his uncles Tony and Raymond and playing cards with Preston.
David is survived by his parents, Larry and Judy; his brothers, Rick (Theresa) Sapp and Scott (Karen) Sapp; the mother of his children, Gracie; his children, Colette, Kurt and Garrett; two grandsons, Preston and Cash; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
In keeping with the guidelines put forth by the Boone County heath director, all guests are required to wear a mask, keep social distancing (6 feet apart), cough into your sleeve and wash and sanitize your hands often.
Services will be live streamed on Memorial Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
