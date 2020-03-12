Deborah "Debbie" Johnson, 63, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Columbia, Missouri. Debbie was born Jan. 20, 1957, in Jefferson City, Missouri, the daughter of Lee "Duke” and Marcia Cullimore.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. The funeral service will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the funeral home with a graveside service to follow immediately after.
Debbie was a dedicated mother and grandmother, first and foremost. She treasured her two daughters and especially loved her role as Grandma.
She was an active member of her community, participating in several organizations ,including the Hallsville Optimist Club and Hallsville 4H, throughout her children's time in school. Debbie's generous and caring spirit was evident to all from the first interaction.
She was always among the first to volunteer to help a friend or neighbor in need. She had a special place in her heart for animals — especially dogs and horses — and was drawn to help those with special needs.
Her passion for helping others extended to her work as well. She was employed for many years as a medical coder in the health care field, working at both Advanced Radiology and Neurology Inc.
Debbie is survived by her parents; two children, Carrie Johnson of Columbia, Missouri, and Holly (Nick) Sandbothe of Olive Branch, Mississippi; three siblings, James Cullimore of Lake Ozark, Missouri, Jessica Brauer of Green Ridge, Missouri, and Jon (Paula) Cullimore of Lincoln, Alabama; a mother-in-law; four sisters-in-law; a granddaughter, Aubrielle Sandbothe; nieces; nephews; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, Danny Joe Johnson, to whom she was married 32 years, and a brother, Danny Cullimore.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MO COPS, an organization close to Debbie's heart, in c/o Memorial Funeral Home.