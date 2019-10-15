Deborah Sue Hatcher, 69, of Columbia passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Boone Hospital in Columbia.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 19, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with Eric Holmes officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Deborah was born Dec. 17, 1949, in Kirksville, the daughter of Samuel and Martha (Alger) Hatcher, who preceded her in death. She worked as a CNA at Columbia Manor in Columbia. Deborah enjoyed reading her Bible and listening to gospel music.
Survivors include her three children, Rhonda Bequette (Larry) of Moberly, Steven West (Shirley) of Kirksville and Danny West (Heather) (Brandy) of Columbia; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Garry Hatcher.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia, MO 65202.
