Deborah Lynn Beste, 67, of Columbia, died peacefully on September 16, 2021, held in the arms of her best friend, Garrett Frechmann, in their home. Deborah, the daughter of Mary Angela Boschert and William Beste, was born on December 17, 1953, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. She was a beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend. Deborah is survived by her sons, Dustin Frechmann and Mitchell Frechmann, her daughter, Joanna Beste; her sister-in-law, Denise Frechmann; her siblings, Susan (William) Morrisroe, Gary (Rae) Beste, Jennifer (Eric) Johnson, Christopher (Laurie) Beste, and Mark (Ann) Beste; as well as a large and loving extended family, including many dear friends.Deborah cared deeply for children, first as a special education teacher, and later as a foster parent. For twenty years, she was employed at Phoenix Programs where, as Director, she significantly expanded addiction services for those individuals with mental illness and substance use disorders. Returning to child welfare work near the end of her career, she was unstoppable during the pandemic shutdown, and continued to offer intensive services to children and families in crisis.Deborah relished learning; she read and shared numerous books. She believed in honest and straightforward communication with others.Deborah loved the outdoors; she camped, she hiked, she kayaked, and she raised abundant zinnias. She also liked to hug trees. Her family and friends will miss her always.Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.
Deborah Lynn Beste, Dec. 17, 1953 — Sept. 16, 2021
- Submitted by Funeral Home
