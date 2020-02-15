Deborah Sublette, 66, passed away Feb. 12, 2020, at her sister's home, surrounded by her friends and family.
Deborah was born Sept. 26, 1953, to Meredith (Mert) and Elsie Lee in Columbia.
She married Keith Sublette on Sept. 4, 1982.
Deborah attended Hickman High School and later graduated from dental assisting school. After her marriage to Keith, she became a homemaker and lovingly raised their children. Deborah and Keith only had two children but, she was a mom and grandmother to many.
When her children reached teen years, she worked as a customer service manager at Walmart, worked for a short time at Walnut Street Day School, and then began babysitting her grandchildren until they started preschool, which she and Keith enjoyed immensely.
Deborah was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother. She is survived by her children, Jodi Moit (Jason) and Ryan Sublette; her grandchildren, Jackson and Jenna Moit; her sisters, Kris Lee, Sandy Spry, and Merry Baize; along many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Nilson Funeral Home, 5611 E. St. Charles Road.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hallsville Cub Scout Pack 12 or Walnut Street Day School. Online condolences may be left for the family at nilsonfuneralhome.com.