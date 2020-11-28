Debra Grace Auger, 54, of Columbia died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center. She was born Oct. 4, 1966, in Richmond, Indiana, the daughter of Richard and Shirley (Knight) Auger. Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
Debra Grace Auger, Oct. 4, 1966 — Nov. 27, 2020
