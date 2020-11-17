Debra Lynn Hewitt, 57, of Columbia passed away Nov. 8, 2020.
Debra was born Feb. 4, 1963 in Kansas City to Francis and Judy (Gunderson) Danley. She was a 1981 graduate of Blue Springs High School in Blue Springs, who went on to obtain an associate’s degree at the University of Phoenix in 2011. Debra worked as a school bus driver for Ryder and First Student from 1995 until 2005. She then went on to work at A1 Taxi and Economy Cab until 2017. Debra had a passion for crafts and spent much of her spare time creating masterpieces of wreaths and puzzles. Above all else, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, who will all miss her dearly.
Debra is survived by three daughters, Brandy Hewitt, Jennifer Leake (Darrell) and Barbara Hewitt; son Eric Hewitt (Kalisha); brother David Danley; and three grandchildren, Brittany Doyle (Braxton), Santonio Leake and Avery Hewitt.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Judy Danley.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E Ash St. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.