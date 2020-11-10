Dehon Onassis Duff, 50, of Columbia passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Nevada Medical Regional Center in Nevada, Missouri.
He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on Feb. 10, 1970.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jettie B. Rowe, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Dehon was loved by everyone. He enjoyed video games, cooking barbecue and music. He never met a stranger and would go out of his way to help anyone. Mostly, he loved spending time with family. We will all remember him by his big smile and contagious laugh.
Dehon was a true believer. He held God in his heart. He had a strong relationship with the Lord and a profound knowledge of the Bible.
He leaves behind to cherish his loving memories his mother, Birdie B. Duff of Columbia; daughters Desiree (David) Thatch of San Antonio, Dehondria Tillman of San Antonio, Lily (Ashton) Tyler of Sikeston and Larynta (Mike Anderson) Tillman of San Antonio; son TeVon Moody of Denver; brothers Keith Perkins of Lilbourn and Walter Hawkins Jr. of Columbia; sisters DeAnna Duff of Columbia, Lanita (Donte) Fisher of Florissant and Coy Duff of Columbia; grandchildren Kasen Thatch, Londyn Anderson and Taelynn Tyler; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and a special friend.
He is also survived by his wife, Tekela Hicks-Duff, and his step-children, Nekia Hicks and Dashon Foster.
Friends and family will be received from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service.
“Jesus said, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die.’”
— John 11:25-26
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street; 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at ParkerMillard.com.