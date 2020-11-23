Delilah A. Beck, 87, of Columbia passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center. Delilah entered the world Jan. 2, 1933, to Montie Paul and Katie Merle (Steinmetz) Bugbee in Callaway County.
On May 17, 1958, Delilah married Raymond A. Beck in Saint Elizabeth. Ray is a Columbia city manager emeritus.
Even at a young age, Delilah showed an unparalleled passion and zest for life. A gifted equestrian, Delilah will forever be remembered for her love of horses and her talents on and off the saddle.
She particularly enjoyed sharing her passion for horses with others, whether it was riding in parades, starting the Jefferson City Show-Me Saddle Club, serving as an officer in the Columbia Show-Me Saddle Club or simply teaching her children and grandchildren.
She graduated from Jefferson City High School in 1950. At that time, few women pursued further degrees. She went on to receive an associate of arts degree from Jefferson City Junior College in 1952 and then attended Purdue University, where she received a certificate in consumer finance. She then worked at Thrifty Finance until 1959 as one of the only female loan collectors.
In 1959, Delilah began her most treasured role when she and Ray welcomed their first child, Michael Beck, into the world.
They quickly added three more beautiful children to their loving household: Janice, Denise and Lisa. She volunteered at the kids’ schools as a room mother, led Girl Scouts, led Boy Scouts, and participated in 4-H. At the same time, she shined as Ray’s home secretary when he was Public Works director and city manager of Columbia and right-hand person at the farm.
She was the love of Ray and his family’s life. Their happy marriage was enriched by their passion for travel, Mizzou, dancing and quality time with family and friends.
In addition to being an amazing mother, Delilah (“Grandma Dee Dee”) was an extraordinary grandmother and great-grandmother. The title of Grandma Dee Dee extended beyond biology. She was role model, mentor and friend for many.
She was everyone’s biggest cheerleader at sporting events and always there to lend a helping hand. Also, she had an uncanny ability to make everyone feel like her favorite person.
Her love for her family also sparked an interest in genealogy. She spent hours researching and organizing family history and volunteering for the Boone County Historical Society and the Genealogy Society. She became a Life Member of the Genealogy Society, member of the Boone County Historical Society and was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Delilah was also a generous and spiritual soul. She served as a Worthy Matron of the order of the Eastern Star and shared joy as a member of the Mother Singers Choir.
Also, as a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, she enjoyed helping others through her work with the Ladies Sodality and harmonizing in the church choir.
Her greatest source of joy was her role as mother to four children, grandmother to 14 grandchildren and great-grandmother to 16 great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband, Raymond Beck, and her four children: Michael Beck of Jefferson City; Janice (Julie) DeLong of Jefferson City; Denise (Charlie) Rock of Hallsville; and Lisa (Marty) Paten of Columbia, Missouri. Also, she is survived by her 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Their grandchildren include: Tyler (Susan) Beck, Austin (Taylor) Beck, Morgan (Ben) DeLong Costello, Kelsey (Ben) DeLong Musholt, Chase (Rachel) DeLong, Joseph DeLong IV, Nathan (Amanda) Rock, Lindsey (Ashley) O’Rourke, Sadie Rock, Kendell (Jheron) Nunnelly, Hannah (Austin) Evans, Andrew Paten, Grant Paten and Rachel Paten. Their great-grandchildren include: Adelyn and Jude Beck, Emerson, Dylan, and Wells Costello, Grayson and Madison Musholt, Rose DeLong, Marlee and Kane Rock, Ava and Brady Rock, Caden O’Rourke, Arieanna, Elaina, Landon and baby Nunnelly (expected December 2020).
Delilah was the youngest and last surviving sister of four children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Monte Paul and Katie Merle (Steinmetz), and her four sisters: Rometta Wegman, Yvonne Lupkey Gray and Valda Henderson.
In addition to her immediate family, Delilah leaves behind a loving, extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends she deeply cherished.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Parker-Millard Funeral Home. Because of COVID-19 those who choose to attend will be required to social distance and mask wearing will be strictly enforced.
If you choose not to attend, the family understands and encourages online condolences on Parker-Millard’s website. A private mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
You may attend virtually beginning at 11 a.m. A link will be found at the Parker-Millard website, ParkerMillard.com. Condolences also may be left online.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Father Tolton Catholic High School, Raymond A, Delilah A. Beck Charitable Fund (cfcmfoundation.org/fund/306/) or a charity of your choice in care of Parker Millard Funeral Home.