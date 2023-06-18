Delores Mae (Bedsworth) Melloway passed away peacefully at home on June 4, 2023, at the age of 84. Her kind and welcoming spirit brought immense joy to the lives of her family and friends, and her memory will forever remain in their hearts.

A long-time native of Columbia, MO, Delores was born on September 6, 1938, to Denver and Helen Bedsworth, also of Columbia. Delores attended Columbia Public Schools, graduated from Hickman High School in 1956, and attended Christian College (now Columbia College) and then the University of Missouri.