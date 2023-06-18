Delores Mae (Bedsworth) Melloway passed away peacefully at home on June 4, 2023, at the age of 84. Her kind and welcoming spirit brought immense joy to the lives of her family and friends, and her memory will forever remain in their hearts.
A long-time native of Columbia, MO, Delores was born on September 6, 1938, to Denver and Helen Bedsworth, also of Columbia. Delores attended Columbia Public Schools, graduated from Hickman High School in 1956, and attended Christian College (now Columbia College) and then the University of Missouri.
While in college, Delores was a proud member of Marching Mizzou, where she performed in what would later become the Golden Girls. The only thing that kept Delores away from a Mizzou Football game was a proposal from Danny Melloway in 1958, where she decided to get married on December 30th instead of performing at the Orange Bowl.
Delores and Danny soon moved to California after marrying, with their family growing to include son David Melloway in 1961. After David was born, they moved back to Columbia and Delores began working for the University of Missouri’s School of Veterinary Medicine. Delores retired from that position in 2000 after 38 years and spent much of her retirement traveling with family and friends Rosemary and Craig Hoepner.
Delores lived a life filled with laughter and cherished memories. She was known for her dedication to all things Mizzou Tigers, especially Mizzou Football and Basketball. Delores loved hosting family and friends for holidays and would always find a good reason to have pool days, celebrations, and get-togethers as much as she could. No one ever left the Melloway’s with an empty stomach or without leftovers for the next day. When her niece was unable to pronounce her first name, Delores became known as “Dee Dee” to her family from then on. Delores’ kindness and compassion left an indelible mark on the hearts of those who were fortunate to know her. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her son David Melloway, sister Elaine Wehmeyer, sister-in-law Brenda Mansfield, and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Danny’s siblings Oliver Melloway and Danny Lock.
She is preceded in death by both of her parents, her husband Danny, brothers-in-law Tommy Logwood, Frank Mansfield, and Rick Wehmeyer, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
We invite you to join us in celebrating the remarkable life of Delores Melloway on June 24, 2023 at Memorial Funeral Home/Columbia. Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. with a service following at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Central Missouri Humane Society or a contribution of your choice.