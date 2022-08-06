Dennis F. Sapp, 74, of Columbia, MO, passed away July 22, 2022 at home with his wife and children at his side.
Born August 6, 1947, Dennis graduated from Hickman High School in 1965. He married his wife Kathy (DuBois) on February 14, 1976.
Dennis served in the United States Army early in his career, transitioned to civilian work, and later served with both the Boone County Fire Department and the Columbia Fire Department before taking on several successful entrepreneurial ventures.
Dennis had a passion for flying the airplane he built, was an active member of EAA Chapter 429, and shared his joy of flying at every opportunity.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; son, Jason (Rachael) Sapp; daughter, Rachel (Shad) Anderson; grandchildren, Caden and Kynlee Anderson; brother, David Sapp (fiancée, Sharon Carmignani); one sister-in-law, Debbie Sapp; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a large extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Jessie Sapp; his brother, Carl Sapp; and one sister in law, Jo Sapp.
Funeral services will be held at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia, MO on Saturday, August 13, 2022, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery.
