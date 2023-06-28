Dennis Murphy was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Ralph and Wilma Murphy, both of Kalamazoo. He was younger brother to Michael, and older brother to Jana.
Growing up in Southwest Michigan, Dennis loved swimming at Lake Michigan and Bankson Lake. His kids, Joe and Katie, learned that ease and joy in the water from their dad. Dennis met his wife, Jeanne, at Boone Hospital where they both worked the night shift. Jeanne was struck by Dennis’s unassuming manner and his sense of humor, thinking “I’d like to be friends with this guy!” They became best friends, and remained so for more than 45 years. Dennis was a role model for Jeanne throughout their lives together, by his kind and unselfish nature. He was a great dad, who loved to have fun and work on “projects” with the kids and grandkids. He was so proud of them all!
Dennis could be stubborn. He rarely got angry, but could hold a grudge when he did. He loved to gamble — for small stakes! He loved music and couldn’t carry a tune. He was modest, and would rather learn about other people than talk about himself. He was a proud supporter of liberal causes from an early age.
Dennis was a lifelong creative thinker, with a unique way of seeing the world. He was a prolific artist who worked in many mediums and genres. Dennis did freelance art for many years, working for the Columbia Tribune, KOPN Radio, Boone Hospital, the University of Missouri, and many other local and national clients. He was a long-time Columbia Art League member, teaching classes, serving on the board of directors, and participating in countless Art League shows. Before retiring he worked as an illustrator for MU Agricultural Extension for 12 years. Dennis was very proud of his achievements in art, but his friends and family will remember most his compassionate and unselfish nature, his good listening skills, his inquiring and unique mind, and his sense of fun.
He endured his recent struggles with Parkinson’s Disease and dementia with patience and grace. He will be sorely missed by his wife Jeanne, son Joe Murphy and partner Eric Prouty, daughter Katie Monroe and spouse Daniel Monroe, grandchildren Maya, Bennett, and Dylan; sister Jana Murphy, brother Mike Murphy and spouse Wanda Murphy; and nephew Nick Bella.
Jeanne, Joe, and Katie want to thank our many supportive friends and family members who have been there for Dennis, especially during the past year. You mean the world to us! We especially want to thank Dennis’s sister-in-law, Chris Sheriff, and his close friends Dale Langford, Scott Denson, and Joy Amuedo.
Please join us for a memorial celebration in honor of Dennis, Saturday, July 15 at 3pm, Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia, 2615 Shepard Blvd.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.