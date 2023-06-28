Dennis Murphy was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Ralph and Wilma Murphy, both of Kalamazoo. He was younger brother to Michael, and older brother to Jana.

Growing up in Southwest Michigan, Dennis loved swimming at Lake Michigan and Bankson Lake. His kids, Joe and Katie, learned that ease and joy in the water from their dad. Dennis met his wife, Jeanne, at Boone Hospital where they both worked the night shift. Jeanne was struck by Dennis’s unassuming manner and his sense of humor, thinking “I’d like to be friends with this guy!” They became best friends, and remained so for more than 45 years. Dennis was a role model for Jeanne throughout their lives together, by his kind and unselfish nature. He was a great dad, who loved to have fun and work on “projects” with the kids and grandkids. He was so proud of them all!