Dennis Mueller, former chairman and professor emeritus of the Department of German, Russian and Asian Studies at the University of Missouri, died in Columbia on March 4, 2022, at the age of 86. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on December 30, 1935, to Albert and Barbara Mueller (née Holzinger). Dennis attended Christian Brothers College High School, where he lettered on the state champion rifle team, which also placed third in a national competition. In 1953, at age 17, Dennis was named principal appointee to the United States Military Academy at West Point by then-Missouri Senator James Kem. While he was at West Point, the Hollywood movie, “The Long Gray Line”, was filmed on site and Dennis was one of the cadets seen marching in the background in the movie. In a letter to his parents during his first months at West Point, seventeen-year-old Dennis wrote, “I am taking German. I don’t know how or why they gave it to me, but I got it.” Little did he know that this course assignment would be a pivotal event in his life.
After one year at West Point, Dennis considered the priesthood and transferred to St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota. While at St. John’s, it became Dennis’ ambition to teach at the college level. He began studying German in earnest. Dennis continued in ROTC throughout his time at St. John’s. After graduation, Dennis became a commissioned officer in the Army, serving as artillery officer at Fort Sill in Oklahoma. While on active reserves with the Army, Dennis traveled extensively in Germany.
Dennis earned his PhD in German literature from Washington University in St. Louis in 1964. During his studies, he spent additional time in Germany, where he met his future wife, Barbara (née Spich). They married in 1965 in Barbara’s hometown in northern Germany. Dennis’ parents traveled from St. Louis to attend the wedding, where Dennis was quite surprised to hear both his mother and father speaking excellent German; both had been raised in St. Louis by German immigrants but did not teach Dennis or his sisters the German language or speak German in front of their children due to anti-German sentiment they had encountered during and after WWI.
Dennis took his first teaching position at the University of Pittsburgh, where he taught German literature for four years before receiving an offer to teach at the University of Missouri. Dennis and Barbara moved to Columbia in 1968. In 1970, Dennis, by then a Fulbright Scholar, was granted tenure and promoted to associate professor in the Department of German, Russian, and Asian Studies. His promotion to full professor came in 1981. Dennis later served as chairman of the department.
Dennis and Barbara enjoyed travel. He loved his family. Dennis was a fair-minded and decent person.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Barbara, their sons Gerald (Mary), Jeffrey (Janan), and Andreas (Marcela), and their six grandchildren, Maddy, Audrey, Ben, Matthew, Sophia, and Kai. Dennis is also survived by his sister Ellen Wildgen. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Carol Downey.
A celebration of Dennis’s life will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the St. Thomas More Newman Center, 602 Turner Avenue in Columbia, at 9 o’clock a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, 2101 Vandiver Dr, Columbia, MO 65202.