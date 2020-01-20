Dennis Charles Martin, 62, of Auxvasse passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at University Hospital. He was born Aug. 13, 1957, in St. Louis, the son of Alvin Martin.
Cremation arrangements are under Columbia Cremation Care Center.
