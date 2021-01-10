Dennis Whitesides passed away on January 6, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. There will be no service. He will be interred at Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia. A luncheon in his honor will be held at a later date when we all are vaccinated for COVID 19.
He was born in Columbia, Missouri, September 29, 1956, to Donald and Laverne Whitesides. His parents proceeded him in death. He was a lifelong Columbia resident graduating from Hickman High School in 1974. Dennis worked in the lumber business for 40 years.
Dennis was a devoted husband to his wife of thirty years Pranny Cook Whitesides and she survives. Along with his wife, Dennis is survived by his sister Debbie Sheldon (Roger,) his son Eric Whitesides, three beloved grandchildren Grayson, Jackson and Aria and adoring nieces and nephews.
He loved traveling with his wife, always returning with adventurous tales to tell whether that was from San Diego, New Orleans, Milwaukee, Chicago, Las Vegas or their countless St Louis Baseball Cardinal trips.
Dennis was an avid fan loving: Cardinal Baseball, MU Tigers Football & Basketball, the Kansas City Chiefs and of course Tropical Liqueurs.
Dennis will be missed immensely. The absence of his quiet steadiness, and gentle humor will leave an empty space in his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
